Police Suspect Drug Overdose As Master P’s Daughter’s Cause Of Death

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Master P took to social media to break the sad news that his daughter, Tytyana Miller had passed away. Ahough he didn’t reveal exactly how she died, Tytyana Miller had battled substance abuse problems and many suspected that might’ve played a part in her passing.

Now TMZ is reporting that police are indeed pointing to an overdose as the cause of death for the 29-year-old as drug paraphernalia was found where Miller had passed away. However, drug substances weren’t present on the scene. Because of that police think Miller might’ve OD’d on whatever she might’ve been using.

We’re told the autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results will take several weeks.

As we’ve reported with other cases, fentanyl has been a silent killer in many OD deaths. Our law enforcement sources tell us there’s no evidence right now it’s connected to Tytyana’s death — but if it shows up in toxicology, we’re told LAPD investigators will go into overdrive to find out who supplied the drugs.

This is just sad all around.