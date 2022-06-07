Benny The Butcher “Welcome To The States,” Wiz Khalifa & Girl Talk “Ready For Love” & More | Daily Visuals 6.6.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mass shootings in the United States has been the pandemic that has no end in sight (thank Republicans for that) and the recent MAGA inspired murders that went down in Buffalo, New York hit home for Benny The Butcher who’s decided to speak up on the current state of America.

In his black-and-white visuals to “Welcome To The States,” The Butcher addresses the mass shooting that went down in his home city and breaks down how white supremacy and white nationalism is to blame for our current hostile political climate amongst other things. We need more rappers bringing attention to these issues like Benny is. Just sayin.’

On a much lighter note, Wiz Khalifa kicks back and takes us to a simpler time when music videos consisted of the artist simply performing on stage for an adoring crowd, which is exactly what he does in his Girl Talk assisted clip to “Ready For Love.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Big Moochie Grape, Lakeyah featuring Latto, and more.

