Kendrick Lamar To Present ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film At LA’s Laemmle Royal Theater

Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers may or may not be 2022’s album of the year depending on who you ask, but there’s no denying that it has been one of the most talked-about Hip Hop albums of this year since it was released last month. And if you’ve heard all the chatter and controversy surrounding the album, then you likely know about one of the project’s most talked-about tracks—”We Cry Together.”

It could easily be argued that never in the history of Hip Hop storytelling have we heard a toxic relationship—in all of its volatile and excessively profane nature—depicted so vividly. The song, which features up and coming rapper Taylour Paige, made headlines last week when it premiered at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. (It plummeted 81 points in its second week, but still.) And now it appears we’re going to get a short film to go along with the song.

From Hip Hop-N-More:

A couple of weeks ago, artist and actor Taylour Paige teased a music video for their song ‘We Cry Together’ and since then, fans have been looking forward to seeing what kind of visuals the two have cooked up. It turns out, the song is getting a proper short film.

The film is described as “a performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar, “We Cry Together,” presented by pgLang” and is exclusively playing at Laemmle Royal Theater in West L.A. Fans would have to act quick to catch the screening because it’s only on for 6 days until June 9th.

So, if you happen to be in the Los Angeles area and you’re a fan of K Dot and this wild and dramatic ride of a song, you only have a limited time to see the screening in a theater. Otherwise, you’ll be waiting for it to reach YouTube like the rest of us.