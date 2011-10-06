Wale Adds Meek Mill, Pusha T, New Dates To “Ambition” Tour

Meek Mill, Pusha T Added To Wale’s “Ambition” Tour

Wale’s recently announced “Ambition” tour just got even better.

The national tour in anticipation of Wale’s upcoming sophomore album Ambition has announced additional tour dates and has also added Maybach Music Group rapper Meek Mill and G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T.

Meek Mill will join the tour on the October 10th (Philadelphia) and December 1st (Ft. Lauderdale) dates while Pusha T will hop on the October 10th (Philadelphia), October 18th (Chicago), November 15th (West Hollywood), December 1st (Ft. Lauderdale) and December 8th (Atlanta) dates.

The tour kicks off on October 6th in Baltimore at Morgan State University and ends December 8th in Atlanta, GA at the Tabernacle.

A complete and revised tour date list is posted below.

Wale’s Ambition album is due out on November 1st.

Thurs, Oct 6: Baltimore, MD – Morgan State University

Sat, Oct 8: Lincoln University, PA – Lincoln University

Sun, Oct 9: Allentown, PA – Crocodile Rock

Mon, Oct 10: Philadelphia, PA – TLA

Thurs, Oct 13: Charlotte, NC – John C. Smith University

Fri, Oct 14: Knoxville, TN – The Valarium

Sat, Oct 15: Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T

Sun, Oct 16: Nashville, TN – Limelight

Tues, Oct 18: Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Weds, Oct 19: Cincinnati, OH – Great Hall at Tangeman University Center

Thurs, Oct 20: Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

Fri, Oct 21: State College, PA – Penn State University

Sat, Oct 22: Washington, DC – Fillmore

Tues, Oct 25: Norfolk, VA – Joe Echols Hall

Thurs, Oct 27: Moon Township, PA – Robert Morris University

Fri, Oct 28: New York, NY – Terminal 5

Sat, Oct 29: Clifton Park, NY – Northern Lights

Sun, Oct 30: Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

Mon, Oct 31: Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Weds, Nov 9: Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Thurs, Nov 10: Houston, TX – House of Blues

Fri, Nov 11: New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Sat, Nov 12: Austin, TX – La Zona Rosa

Tues, Nov 15: Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues

Thurs, Nov 17: San Diego, CA – Fluxx

Fri, Nov 18: Tempe, AZ – The Clubhouse

Sun, Nov 20: Santa Ana, CA – Yost Theater

Tues, Nov 22: San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

Weds, Nov 23: Sacramento, CA – Sunrise Events Center

Fri, Nov 25: Seattle, WA – Neumos

Sat, Nov 26: Portland, OR – Roseland

Weds, Nov 30: Miami, FL – LIV

Thurs, Dec 1: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Fri, Dec 2: Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Sat, Dec 3: Tallahassee, FL – 20/20

Sun, Dec 4: Tampa, FL – The Ritz

Tues, Dec 6: Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Thurs, Dec 8: Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle