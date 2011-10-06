Wale Adds Meek Mill, Pusha T, New Dates To “Ambition” Tour

Meek Mill, Pusha T Added To Wale’s “Ambition” Tour
Wale’s recently announced “Ambition” tour just got even better.
The national tour in anticipation of Wale’s upcoming sophomore album Ambition has announced additional tour dates and has also added Maybach Music Group rapper Meek Mill and G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T.
Meek Mill will join the tour on the October 10th (Philadelphia) and December 1st (Ft. Lauderdale) dates while Pusha T will hop on the October 10th (Philadelphia), October 18th (Chicago), November 15th (West Hollywood), December 1st (Ft. Lauderdale) and December 8th (Atlanta) dates.
The tour kicks off on October 6th in Baltimore at Morgan State University and ends December 8th in Atlanta, GA at the Tabernacle.
A complete and revised tour date list is posted below.
Wale’s Ambition album is due out on November 1st.
Thurs, Oct 6: Baltimore, MD – Morgan State University
Sat, Oct 8: Lincoln University, PA – Lincoln University
Sun, Oct 9: Allentown, PA – Crocodile Rock
Mon, Oct 10: Philadelphia, PA – TLA
Thurs, Oct 13: Charlotte, NC – John C. Smith University
Fri, Oct 14: Knoxville, TN – The Valarium
Sat, Oct 15: Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T
Sun, Oct 16: Nashville, TN – Limelight
Tues, Oct 18: Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Weds, Oct 19: Cincinnati, OH – Great Hall at Tangeman University Center
Thurs, Oct 20: Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
Fri, Oct 21: State College, PA – Penn State University
Sat, Oct 22: Washington, DC – Fillmore
Tues, Oct 25: Norfolk, VA – Joe Echols Hall
Thurs, Oct 27: Moon Township, PA – Robert Morris University
Fri, Oct 28: New York, NY – Terminal 5
Sat, Oct 29: Clifton Park, NY – Northern Lights
Sun, Oct 30: Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall
Mon, Oct 31: Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Weds, Nov 9: Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Thurs, Nov 10: Houston, TX – House of Blues
Fri, Nov 11: New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Sat, Nov 12: Austin, TX – La Zona Rosa
Tues, Nov 15: Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues
Thurs, Nov 17: San Diego, CA – Fluxx
Fri, Nov 18: Tempe, AZ – The Clubhouse
Sun, Nov 20: Santa Ana, CA – Yost Theater
Tues, Nov 22: San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine
Weds, Nov 23: Sacramento, CA – Sunrise Events Center
Fri, Nov 25: Seattle, WA – Neumos
Sat, Nov 26: Portland, OR – Roseland
Weds, Nov 30: Miami, FL – LIV
Thurs, Dec 1: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Fri, Dec 2: Orlando, FL – The Beacham
Sat, Dec 3: Tallahassee, FL – 20/20
Sun, Dec 4: Tampa, FL – The Ritz
Tues, Dec 6: Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
Thurs, Dec 8: Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle