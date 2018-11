Ja Rule Owes $4 Million In Taxes

Even though he’s currently imprisoned, rapper Ja Rule is facing a $4 million tax bill.

As previously reported, Rule is serving a two year jail sentence for attempted gun possession.

Now according to the Detroit News, the state of New Jersey filed a$4,317,189 tax lien against him.

The lien which was filed on his Saddle River New Jersey home has not been addressed by the rapper’s camp; his publicist declined to comment.