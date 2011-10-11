Beyoncé Covers Harpers Bazaar [Photos]

Beyoncé Covers Harpers Bazaar Magazine
Beyoncé is the latest cover story for an issue of Harpers Bazaar and is once again discussing her pregnancy.
The wife of Sean “Jay-Z” Carter is opening up for the mag’s November issue and speaking on her decision to wait until her late 20s to have a baby.
According to Bey she needed time to grow her empire before she could grow her family.
“It was important to me that I gave myself time to focus on becoming the woman I want to be, building my empire, my relationship, and my self-worth, before I became a mother. Now God has blessed us with the ultimate.”
“We have been together since I was 20 years old. We took our time and developed an unbreakable friendship before we got married. I admire his ability to inspire others. To me, Jay represents the American dream. Jay’s music has helped define our generation. All that he has overcome and worked to achieve gives millions hope that they can become whatever they want to be. I respect him so much; he is a great man and a great artist.”
Check out Bey’s spread in Harpers Bazaar below.
1 2 3 4 5Next page »