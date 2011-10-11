Beyoncé Covers Harpers Bazaar [Photos]



Beyoncé Covers Harpers Bazaar Magazine

Beyoncé is the latest cover story for an issue of Harpers Bazaar and is once again discussing her pregnancy.

The wife of Sean “Jay-Z” Carter is opening up for the mag’s November issue and speaking on her decision to wait until her late 20s to have a baby.

According to Bey she needed time to grow her empire before she could grow her family.

“It was important to me that I gave myself time to focus on becoming the woman I want to be, building my empire, my relationship, and my self-worth, before I became a mother. Now God has blessed us with the ultimate.”

Now with her baby on the way and reportedly due in February, Beyoncé is also speaking candidly on her very famous husband who she says is a testament to “the American Dream.”