Kanye West Shows Support At Occupy Wall Street Protest [Photos]

Kanye West Lends His Support To Occupy Wall Street Protest

Kanye West didn’t call anyone a racist nor did he utter a word to the press as he showed up to occupy Wall Street with the people in support of the demonstration to fight economic injustice.

Even though the “throne occupant” is a part of the rich that are on a mission to get richer, Mr. West is an artist with integrity and his voice counts even if he doesn’t physically use it.

Russell Simmons became the vocal representative for Yeezy stating, “Kanye has been a big supporter spiritually to this movement and he’s just here to stand with the people,” he told reporters. “He’s not with the politics of it, doesn’t want to make a statement, didn’t want to do any media at all actually, but he’s here and there’s almost no way around it.

View some photos of Ye at the protest on the next few pages.

