Behind The Scenes Of Common’s “Blue Sky” Video Shoot [Photos]



Common Shoots Video For “Blue Sky”

Common recently took to the streets of L.A. for a new video shoot, this time for his track “Blue Sky.”

As previously reported, “Blue Sky” is the lead track off his Warner Bros. debut The Dreamer, The Believer dropping November 22.

Now Common’s shooting a video for the No I.D. produced track with video director ‘Paris.’

In behind the scenes photos taken by famed photographer Jill Augusto, we see the wordsmith on rooftops and in bed for this instrospective video.

Check out behind the scenes of Common shooting “Blue Sky” below.

