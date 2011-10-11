Dr. Dre Speaks On Working With Kendrick Lamar & Slim The Mobster

Dr. Dre On Kendrick Lamar & Slim The Mobster

For anyone that has given up hope on Dr. Dre ever releasing Detox, at least the legendary California producer/rapper hasn’t given up on music all together.

In a recent interview with Global Grind, Dre talked about his love for music and named Cali newcomers Kendrick Lamar and Slim The Mobster as the last two artists he plans to work with.

“I am never going to give music up,” he said. “Music is like air to me, [music] is like oxygen, so I am always doing that. As soon as I get back to Los Angeles, I am back in the studio doing my thing.” I have a couple of new artists that I am excited about, Kendrick Lamar and Slim The Mobster.” These are the next two artists, and these are probably my final two artists that I am going to be working with at least for the next couple of years.” I am going to devote all my attention to them and make sure their Shyte comes out the way it should be. I am just having fun with life right now!”

Dr. Dre was supposed to released his long-awaited album Detox in 2011, but he’s been saying that for years now. We’ll believe it when it’s in our hands.