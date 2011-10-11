Juelz Santana Speaks On Dipset, Says Diplomats Don’t Want To Rush Reunion Album [Video]

Juelz Santana Speaks On Dipset Reunion Album

During a recent interview with Vibe.com, Juelz Santana talked about the Diplomats and their upcoming reunion album.

And while the gang is back together and working on new music, according to Juelz, Dipset is taking their time putting a new album together.

“We didn’t want to get back together and rush out an album,” he said.

Sorry to inform you all about the wait, but hear it straight from the source below:

