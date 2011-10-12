Kanye To Perform On The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show



Kanye Performing At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show



Kanye West will take over television screens this November when he hits the stage at the acclaimed Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Doutzen Kroes, Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Lindsay Ellingson, and a bevy of other Victoria’s Secret Angels will star in this lingerie runway show, which will also include red carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the world’s most celebrated fashion event.

The runway looks will include over-the-top lingerie embellished with SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS, iconic Angel wings and the much-anticipated Fantasy Bra.

Along with Kanye, Maroon 5 will perform when the show is broadcast Tuesday Nov. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.