DMX Talks Return To Music On 106 & Park [Video]

DMX Doesn’t Regret Past Mistakes, Discusses Return to Music

DMX doesn’t care about other rappers, he has no regrets about missing awards shows in the past and he’s not apologizing for anything he’s done because it made him the man he is today.

His tenacious performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards was followed up by an appearance on 106th & Park where Terrence and Rocsi tried their best to find out more about Earl Simmons’ mission, his take on the game and how he’s going to affect it.

Describing the industry as “different,” X claims it was in the same state when he made his original debut back in 1998. Maybe he will have a similar impact again and spread his message, which is simply to “pick up and interpret for those with no voice.”

Watch the interview below.