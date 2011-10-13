DJ Drama Talks Third Power, T.I. & Being Superstar Shyra’s Love Interest In The New Video “DJ Love Song” [Exclusive Video]

[ooyala code=”J0a243Mzq63hL0R-Y7LMrnONy4_1hMuP”]

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught up with “Mr. Thanksgiving” DJ Drama out in Los Angeles on the set of the new video “DJ Love Song” by new songstress Superstar Shyra.

The song will be featured on the soundtrack and the score to John Singleton’s latest film Abduction and Drama plays Shyra’s love interest in the video.

Peep the exclusive with Drama as he talks about his new project Third Power and his climb through the industry ranks while Shyra lets us in on who she is and check some of the behind the scenes footage.

