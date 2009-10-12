2009 BET Hip-Hop Awards Recap

The 2009 BET Hip-Hop awards had Atlanta at a standstill this weekend. The city was abuzz with celebrities of Black Hollywood rubbing elbows for a weekend of parties, appearances and ultimately the awards show. The main event took place Saturday, October 10 at the Atlanta Civic Center and was hosted by Mike Epps. Epps took the reins of the show while the always excited and always screaming, DJ Khaled, served as MC.

Ice Cube was honored with the “I am Hip-Hop” award and gladly accepted saying,

“When you get recognized by your peers for a life of work, you got to be humbled, I’m honored by this. I have 20 more years of work left in me. I hope BET is ready to give out two of these awards.”

Drake who was not in attendance, won for “Rookie Of the Year” while the late DJ AM was awarded “Best DJ.”

T.I. won “Best Hip-Hop Collaboration” for his song “Live Your Life” with Rihanna and “Album of The Year” for Paper Trail. His fiancée, Tiny, accepted the award on his behalf.

The Jigga man made a surprise appearance on stage with Young Jeezy performing “Real As It Gets” before accepting his award for “MVP of The Year”.

The D.C. Ambassador, Wale, took the stage with the So Icey affiliate, Gucci Mane, to perform his remix to his ladies anthem, “Pretty Girls.” Comedian Lil Duval also took it upon himself to crash the stage for their performance and posted a series of tweets about how he was “Kanye-ing” the stage.

Goodie M.O.B. closed out the ceremony and gave people a taste of what’s to come on their reunion tour. The legendary M.O.B. performed their classics, “Cell Therapy” and “Get Rich To This” for the keyed up crowd.

To catch the rest of the winners, check out the BET Hip-Hop awards airing October 27.