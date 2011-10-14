50 Cent Covers Jet Magazine [Photo]



50 Cent’s Jet Magazine Cover

50 Cent is the latest cover story for an issue of Jet magazine and in it is talking his latest ventures.

The G-Unit head whose Street King energy drinks have a goal of feeding 1 billion needy people, discussed his new book with the mag, 50 Cent: Playground, The Mostly True Story of a Reformed Bully.

“I was [a bully] at different points during my childhood,” the 36-year-old shares. “I was dealing with my emotions the wrong way. From a child’s perspective, you don’t understand. As an adult, you get that’s not the way to deal with things.”

50’s new book follows Butterball, a youngster who hits a kid on the playground… with a sock full of batteries.

Butterball comes from a broken household and is dealing with relocating and feelings of powerlessness.

Speaking on it further he adds,

“It’s for everyone.”

50 also spoke on “Street King” and described a time when he spoke with world leaders on the importance of ending world hunger.

“SK (Street Kings) is the biggest project I’ve been involved with so far, so it’s exciting for me. Every purchase allows someone to be fed through the U.N. World Food Programme,” he says. “I recently spoke at the United Nations and had a chance to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other people who want to make the world a better place. I was just proud to be in their company.”

Check out Fif’s Jet Magazine cover below.