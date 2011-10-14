DMX Speaks On Conquering Coke Addiction

DMX Conquers Coke Habit

After years of battling drug addiction, troubled rapper DMX may have finally kicked the habit.

According to TMZ, Dark Man X is finally clean, saying to the media outlet, “Everyone was taking advantage of me with my finances, trying to put me in the direction to fail.”

“I have 10 kids. I have to drive them in the right direction, so I let the cocaine go,” he said. “I am on a spiritual road to do right in my life. I am leaving out all negativity and going to stay on the right road to positive.”

DMX’s pastor also released a statement on behalf of the now clean MC, “When [DMX] first came to my church he looked broken, sad, and full of struggle. Now you see a dramatic change. You see that the drugs and alcohol aren’t in his life.”

DMX, who was released from prison in July, is currently working on a new album Redemption of the Beast.