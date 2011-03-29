Dr. Dre Watches A $75,000 Ferrari Get Destroyed For His Music Video

Dr. Dre and his film crew, used a Ferrari 360 Modena as if it was a prop ready to be destroyed for the video to accompany his latest hit, “I Need a Doctor.”

The music video begins with a driving sequence that later sees Dre’s Ferrari corkscrewing through the air in a rather unbelievable fashion.

Dr. Dre stood back and watched the scene as they destroyed a brand new Ferrari 360 Modena, while giving a reaction you would expect watching a Ferrari worth $75,000 be tossed down a canyon road.