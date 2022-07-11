Meek Mill Leaves Roc Nation: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill is no longer rolling with the Roc. According to a report, the Philadelphia rapper has chosen to part ways with Roc Nation management, which has been steering his career for about a decade.

It was big news 10 years ago when Meek Mill signed on as one of Jay-Z’s managements group’s earliest clients.

However, sources tell Billboard that in 2022, Meek has decided to dip. All traces of Meek have been wiped from Roc Nation’s website, which still boasts an eclectic and A-list clientele that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Rihanna and Buju Banton, to name just a handful.

Throughout his time on the Roc, besides releasing some well-regarded albums, Meek also saw himself imprisoned and released and asserting himself as an activist through his work on bail reform.

Recently, though, he express having static with his record label, Atlantic Records, noting that he feels the company strained his relationship with Roddy Ricch, essentially finessing him out of a deal.

No word on who will be handling Meek’s management moving forward, yet. Is he still going to be getting those Roc Nation Brunch invites, though?