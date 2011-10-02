Kanye Debuts Womenswear Line In Paris [Photos]



Kanye Debuts Womenswear Line

Kanye stayed true to his plan to debut a womenswear line and debuted his DW by Kanye West collection in Paris.

1/2 of The Throne was spotted Saturday in the ‘City Of Lights’ where models like Chanel Iman showed off his spring/summer 2012 collection.

As previously reported Ye was spotted in London where he spent a reported $22,000 on fabric.

DW is dedicated to the memory of his mother, the late Donda West.

Lindsay Lohan, Ciara and Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen were all on hand to witness the line in person.

Check out Kanye’s womenswear line below.

