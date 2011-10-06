Hip-Hop Wired Exclusive: JoJo Responds To Drake’s Comments On Her “Marvin’s Room” Remake

While on tour with Joe Jonas and Jay Sean, Hip-Hop Wired caught up with the beautiful JoJo in Atlanta to discuss her remake of Drake’s “Marvin’s Room” and her reaction to his comments.

A little hesitant and worried of how people would view the more mature woman she’s become, JoJo shocked a few with her cursing and grown up lyrics many of us aren’t use to hearing.

However, now that it is all said it done, JoJo recalls talking to Drake and expresses why she was happy and honored to have done the remake of Drake’s hit single.

“I reached out to him to just let him know I have so much respect and admire him as a songwriter, cuz that’s his song it is not my song, I just did it out of inspiration and I wanted to let him know that. He was very humble and appreciative and showed me love, he said “You Snapped on it” and it was wonderful to hear that cuz I didn’t want him to think it was coming from a strange place. You know, I was toatally inspired by what he did on the record and I had something in my heart I had to get out.”

JoJo is currently touring while fans await for her first album in 6 years “Jumping Trains.”

You can peep the “Marvin’s Room” remake below and let us know what you think of JoJo’s return.