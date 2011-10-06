Big Sean Explains The Altercation At The BET Hip-Hop Awards With Maino

Many blogs have posted about an altercation with Big Sean and Maino who were allegedly beefing at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, and Big Sean has finally opened up about it.
Speaking with “The Big Nat Show,” Sean explained what led up to the situation at the awards show and how it was handled between the two rappers.
“On some video he was talking smack or whatever. I don’t know what he was saying. He was saying something like, ‘Who I’m supposed to beef with, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Sean?’ And I ain’t never met Maino right. And I’m from Detroit so when we have beef it’s really beef,” Big Sean explained.
“It’s a difference between beef and somebody just talking. I’ll let people just talk. So when I saw him I didn’t even think it was beef or anything between us. But he ran up in one of my interviews and was like, ‘Yo man, it’s all love. I respect you. I wanted to come up to you as a man’…I respect him for being a G and up front and not rap beef that’s just trying to put it in the public eye.”