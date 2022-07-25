Kevin Feige Unveils His Grand Plan For The Man Without Fear aka Daredevil In The MCU

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Man Without Fear, Daredevil, will have a significant presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil Is Coming To Disney+

Saturday (Jul23.), Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and they blew the roof off the building with many announcements, including the emotional Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

One character many were curious about is Daredevil and how he would fit into the MCU. We all knew Charlie Cox’s version of Matt Murdoch, aka Daredevil, would eventually show up in a film or Disney+ series.

We got our first tease of that Spider-Man: No Way Home when Charlie Cox made a brief appearance as Matt Murdoch to provide some legal help for Peter Parker.

We know precisely how Kevin Feige intends to utilize Hell’s Kitchen’s defender in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First, Daredevil will make his Marvel Studios debut in the upcoming action/comedy She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Fans were happy to get a quick glimpse of Daredevil donning a new spin on his classic red and yellow costume in the second trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series coming August 17.

But wait, there’s more. While showing off Phase 5 of the MCU, Kevin Feige also unveiled that Daredevil will be getting his own 18-episode Disney+ series called Daredevil: Born Again.

The show is an exit from the 6-episode formula Marvel Studios introduced with the original series and will see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the show.

D’Onofrio has already reprised the villain in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and chances he will also be in Echo.

Daredevil is the first Marvel property acquired from Netflix to arrive in the MCU officially. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Iron Fist are still in limbo.

We are sure lord Fiege has a plan for them as well.

—

Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+