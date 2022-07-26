Antonio Brown Aims To Be “World’s Biggest Artist”, NFL Player Calls Cap

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NFL standout wide receiver Antonio Brown has a new goal – and it’s not on the gridiron, but on the music stage where he wants to be “one of the biggest artists in the world.”

The former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers recently took the stage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami this past weekend for its first day. He performed his latest tracks from his upcoming Paradigm album for the swarming crowd, decked out in an orange vinyl outfit with black boots. “I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world,” he wrote on Twitter in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling with the fans.

While former All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson showed the 34-year-old some love through his Twitter account by sharing the video of his performance, one current NFL player had some pointed criticism. “Smh bra lost it, this not it,” said New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson via Twitter.

His defensive teammate Cameron Jordan defended Brown’s set, writing: “idk minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seem like he thriving in spite of what the world wanna label him…” Gardner-Johnson replied back swiftly, saying: “stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing.”

Brown has hinted that he might be done playing football. The former Super Bowl champion previously stated in May that he wanted to retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was two months after he stated that he was seeking to get his ankle repaired before attempting to sign on with a new team. The turn towards music isn’t new either – Brown had gotten into a back-and-forth with Logan Paul after the release of his debut single in January 2020, “Whole Lotta Money”. He’s also gotten tight with Ye aka Kanye West, becoming president of the rapper & producer’s Donda Sports initiative.