Pound 4 Pound DVD Presents: L.O.X.- “Fawk You” Live At B.B.Kings

While we may not be getting an official L.O.X reunion anytime soon, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P did get together at B.B. Kings in New York City to perform their classic anthem of hatred, “Fawk You.”

Pound 4 Pound DVD captured the performance at Styles P’s Album Release Party for Master Of Ceremonies.