50 Cent Covers Don Diva Magazine

50 Cent Covers ‘Don Diva’
50 Cent is the latest emcee to cover an issue of Don Diva magazine.
The G-Unit head is featured as the mag follows his journey from a mogul to a philanthropist donating millions to the needy.
As previously reported, his Street King energy drink has a goal of feeding 1 billion people.
His close friend Floyd Mayweather is also featured in the special double issue, check out both 50 and Floyd below.
