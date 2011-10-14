50 Cent Covers Don Diva Magazine



50 Cent Covers ‘Don Diva’

50 Cent is the latest emcee to cover an issue of Don Diva magazine.

The G-Unit head is featured as the mag follows his journey from a mogul to a philanthropist donating millions to the needy.

As previously reported, his Street King energy drink has a goal of feeding 1 billion people.

His close friend Floyd Mayweather is also featured in the special double issue, check out both 50 and Floyd below.

1 2 3Next page »