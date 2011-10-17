Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, Russell Simmons, Celebrate 25 Years Of Def Jam Records [Photos]

Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, Celebrate Def Jam’s 25th Anniversary
Def Jam celebrated their 25th anniversary Friday night with a star studded event featuring some the label’s most recognizable faces.
Included in that lineup was former Def Jam head Jay-Z, founders Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons and former execs Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen.
The Hip-Hop cohorts converged on “The Spotted Pig” where they held a private dinner and invited out Young Jeezy, Terrence J and a number of others.
Check out Def Jam’s 25th anniversary courtesy of StupidDope.com below.
