Syleena Johnson & Chad OchoCinco’s Father Syl Johnson Sues Kanye West & Jay-Z [Video]

Chicago Producer Sues Kanye West, Jay-Z Over Song Sample

Chicago blues singer Syl Johnson says “Kanye West blew it” when it came to giving credit for sampling Johnson’s “Different Strokes” record on the bonus track from Watch The Throne entitled “Joy.”

When asked if the track was stolen, Syl responded, “Well he didn’t pay me…he used my style, my sound, my likeness.” Syl points out that he knows Kanye and he’s also worked with his daughter R&B singer Syleena Johnson.

This particular song has been sampled by a few hip-hop artists from Kool G. Rap to Wu-Tang Clan.

Johnson points to the plaques behind him and says he was always given credit.

The suit claims copyright infringement, unfair competition, fraud, requests an order to impound all recordings of the song, an accounting of the revenues and a judgment for the balance due Johnson.

It also prohibits them from performing the song in concert.

From what I know Pete Rock produced “Joy,” so I wonder if he’s involved in the suit that Syl admits he was reluctant to do.

What has no effect on this case is the fact that it was recently revealed that Syl Johnson is also the father to Chad Ochocinco, formerly Chad Johnson.

Listen to the song that Jay and Kanye “stole.”