G-Unit In Las Vegas

50 Cent and his entire G-Unit roster where in Las Vegas last weekend for the Dew Tour Championship, a show at The Joint Hard Rock and the SKB Street Finals.

From Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo to DJ Pauly D and Kidd Kidd, the gang was all there.

Floyd Mayweather and Machine Gun Kelly also made appearance in this G-Unit behind scenes video.

Check it out here: