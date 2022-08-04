Perjury?: Alex Jones’ Cellphone Records Acquired By Sandy Hook Legal Team

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones received a shock as he was informed that his cellphone records were in the hands of prosecutors that were suing him for defamation while he was on the stand, exposing his dishonesty.

Jones was on the witness stand on Wednesday (August 3rd) for the second day in a courtroom in Austin, Texas. The conservative media personality is currently on trial for defaming Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, two of the parents who lost their children in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012 by claiming that the tragedy was a hoax. Jones was being cross-examined by Mark Bankston, the parents’ attorney. Bankston asked Jones if he had an email account or used text messages to discuss Sandy Hook. Under oath, Jones stated that he did not and that he didn’t have an email account.

“Twelve days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text,” Bankston said to him. “Do you know what perjury is?” The attorney went on to reveal that Jones’ lawyer had mistakenly sent him two years’ worth of cellphone records which included everything Jones sent at that time – which also included texts regarding Sandy Hook. “That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about Sandy Hook,” he said to Jones, who wore an astonished look on his face.

Things went further downhill as Jones’ dishonesty was further exposed as Bankston showed some of those messages to the jury, which included a warning from one of Jones’ producers that the website’s COVID-19 coverage contained falsehoods reminiscent of those that were presented by Jones after the Sandy Hook shooting which was later debunked.

Bankston later told reporters that the info containing several hundred gigabytes over a 27-month span was sent by a legal assistant to F. Andino Reynal, Jones’ lawyer through a file-sharing platform. “All Reynal said at the time was ‘Whoops, that’s the wrong link, disregard,’” Bankston stated. They waited 10 days, per legal guidelines before perusing the records. The reveal has added to more bad news for Jones, as the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is planning to request those texts and emails. Jones had been subpoenaed to appear before the committee last year.