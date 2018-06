Jahlil Beats Signs With Jay-Z, Roc Nation

Producer Jahlil Beats is the newest member of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Jahlil Beats is the hitmaker behind Meek Mill’s “Ima Boss,” so you best believe Hov will be on the “Ima Boss” remix.

Peep the video below as Roc Nation takes you behind the screens as Jahlil’s signing takes place.

