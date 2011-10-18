Andre 3000 To Be Featured On B.o.B. Album

Andre 3000 To Appear On B.o.B. Album

Two years ago, Hip-Hop fans were convinced that B.o.B. and Andre 3000 were the same person (well, not really but there were many comparisons between the two).

Now Hip-Hop fans may finally hear the two Atlanta rappers together on the same song.

According to T.I., Andre 3000 is set to appear on B.o.B.’s upcoming new album on a song called “Play the Guitar.”

“They sampled that verse on [Drake’s] ‘Fancy’ where I say, “She play niggas like B.o.B play the guitar,” T.I. told XXLmag.com.

T.I. also revealed that he’ll be featured on B.o.B.’s Strange Clouds album on a song called “Arena.”

B.o.B’s Strange Clouds is due out in March 2012.