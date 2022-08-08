Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z For Clearing “Izzo” Sample For Free.99

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The respect between Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z is compelling, and people gathered at a show the rapper gave saw why as he expressed gratitude to the icon for his blessing on a sample for his latest album.

The Compton, California rapper hit New York City on the latest stop for his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour, performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night (August 6th). Later on that night, he appeared at the members-only Dumbo House venue to do an impromptu private performance consisting of a few select tracks. He arrived on the scene with his manager, Dave Free, Baby Keem, and the latest signee to his pgLang label, Tanna Leone. Among those in the intimate crowd checking him out doing a bare-bones set with a keyboardist and bass player were Jay-Z and Beyonce. As Kendrick began to perform “The Heart Pt.5”, he paused and shouted out Jay-Z. “Hov, good looking out for clearing that mothaf—-ing line,” he said. “You ain’t never charged me for no mothaf—-ing line, dawg. I really appreciate that shit.”

The line he is referring to is “I do this for my culture”, which comes from the preamble to “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)”, a hit single from Jay-Z’s sixth album in 2001, The Blueprint. Kendrick repeats that lyric on “The Heart Pt. 5” before kicking off his second verse. Using a lyric and interpolation like that usually comes with a fee, but the respect that Jay-Z has for Kendrick’s artistry apparently moved him to waive that and clear the sample for use on the album. Kendrick Lamar was also on the scene at Beyoncé’s “Club Renaissance” party which was held in midtown Manhattan last Friday(August 5th) celebrating the superstar singer’s latest smash album along with other guests such as Janelle Monae and Donald Glover.