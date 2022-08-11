Nipsey Hussle To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed over three years ago, and his loss left a massive void in the Hip-Hop community. To honor the legacy of the late Neighborhood Nip, a ceremony to lay down a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was recently announced.

According to a tweet from Karen Civil, Nipsey Hussle will be honored with the laying of the star this coming Monday (August 15) at 11:30 AM PT in Hollywood, Calif.

We looked at the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s website to peruse their upcoming events. We weren’t able to see any information on the ceremony. The same went for the chamber’s Twitter page, which does seem to be active as of this week.

Last year, we shared a report of Nipsey Hussle joining the 2022 class of Walk of Fame inductees.

In Civil’s tweet, the chamber says that the Nipsey Hussle ceremony will air live on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, which can be viewed here.

Photo: Getty