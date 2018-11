T.I. Celebrates Book Release with J. Cole, Swizz Beatz

T.I. is going hard promoting his book Power & Beauty: A Love Story of Life on the Streets.

He got together with some famous folks at Philippe Chow Restaurant in Manhattan to celebrate the release of the book. Click the next pages to see who came out to kick it with the Kang and receive complimentary copies of the novel.

