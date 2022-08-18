T.I. Expeditiously Handed Out Alleged Fade To Chainsmokers Star Over Kiss On The Cheek

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

T.I. has earned a reputation for being quick to defend his name and honor, and a member of The Chainsmokers allegedly found that out the hard way. Drew Taggart of the duo shared a video stating that after being a little too excited to meet T.I. and kissing him on the cheek, the Atlanta star allegedly socked him in the face.

Taggart laid out his issues with T.I. via a TikTok video explaining that the pair met at a nightclub event and it appeared to be quite raucous. In the clip, Taggart explains that things got a little too lit and then placed one on Tip’s cheek thus catching a right cross, again, allegedly.

The good thing is there doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings between Taggart and T.I. In fact, Tip invited Taggart and The Chainsmokers to appear on his Expeditiously podcast.

