Syleena Johnson Speaks On Her Father’s Lawsuit Against Jay-Z And Kanye [Audio]

Syleena Johnson Speaks On Syl Johnson’s Lawsuit

Syleena Johnson is speaking out on her father’s lawsuit against both Jay-Z and Kanye West.

As previously reported Syl Johnson has filed a lawsuit against ‘The Throne’ for their Watch The Throne track “Joy.”

On it, Johnson says they sampled his song “Different Strokes” and he’s suing for copyright infringement, unfair competition, fraud and requesting an order to impound all recordings of the song, an accounting of the revenues and a judgment for the balance due Johnson.

Now Syleena’s speaking out to clarify the situation.

The R&B songstress who sang the hook on Kanye’s “All Falls Down” sat down with ‘Sway In The Morning’ to talk her father’s suit that she says is getting blown out of proportion.