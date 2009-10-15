Gucci Mane Cancels Performance At FAMU

FAMU students eager to see Gucci Mane will have to wait for another time. The “So Icey” CEO is scrapping his plans to perform at FAMU’s upcoming homecoming concert. A group of students at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University protested his forthcoming “Gucci Mane & Friends” concert citing his violent lyrics and alleged gang relation. As previously reported he faced opposition at North Carolina A&T for similar reasons. Luckily for the students on the Florida campus they’ll get their wish and Gucci will not make an appearance as he voluntarily skips out due to legal reasons.

Concert promoter, Willie “Will tha Thrill” McKenzie, told The Famuan school newspaper:

“Gucci was booked and paid to come. I got a call last week from Gucci Mane’s lawyer saying his court date had been pushed to the Monday after the show and the judge would have to approve him to leave the state.”

Gucci is due in court on charges he violated his probation. He will be replaced at the concert by Plies.

Other scheduled performers include Monica, Lil Webbie, Hurricane Chris, Ice Berg and Midget Mac from I Love New York.