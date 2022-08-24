2022 Black Footwear Forum Goes Down In Detroit In September

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

The 2022 Black Footwear Forum (BFF), formerly the African American Footwear Forum (AAFF), is going down this September in Detroit. The gathering aims to address issues of diversity in the world of footwear, and the list of attendees features a who’s who of creatives and talent in the business.

The BFF is scheduled for Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, and will be held at the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design and in partnership with Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA). If you don’t know, the Lewis College of Business was acquired by Pensole Academy founder and renowned designer D’Wayne Edwards in 2021. As such, it became what’s touted as not only the first reopened HBCU in America (the school was shuttered in 2013), but also the only HBCU in Michigan. Edwards, a former Design Director at Jordan Brand, is the institution’s President.

“Since its first year, the Black Footwear Forum has evolved into a major industry gathering to celebrate, inspire and acknowledge Black creatives globally who are responsible for the culture of our industry,” said Edwards in a statement. “This year it’s happening in the only city in the US designated a UNESCO City of Design—Detroit, Michigan.”

The three-day BFF is free.99 and will assemble sneaker industry execs, designers, influencers—and surely sneakerheads, too—to engage and discuss “the influence, leadership, and passion provided by blacks in the global footwear industry.” Some of the speakers and hosts already slated include James Whitner, owner of streetwear destinations Social Status and A Ma Maniere, Tyrel Kirkham, VP Brand & Marketing Strategy for the Detroit Pistons, and Jazerai Allen-Lord, an acclaimed sneaker designer and strategist. Other scheduled guests include familiar names like designer April Walker and author Scoop Jackson. Some of the BFF’s corporate sponsors include Nike, Foot Locker, Carhartt, Adidas, Ford and StockX.

The BFF festivities actually kick off on Thursday, September 15 with a community activation for Detroit local residents in the form of a PLC footwear design workshop at the PLC | FDRA | BFF Lounge by StockX in downtown Detroit. Open to the public, it will be an opportunity to meet Black design leaders, many who are alumni of Edwards’ famed Pensole Academy.

Look for more info, and register to attend the BFF, at www.blackfootwearforum.com.