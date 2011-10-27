Gangsta Boo Says She’s ‘Not Feeling’ Kreayshawn, Says She’s ‘Acting Black’

Gangsta Boo Calls Kreayshawn A “Wigger”

Former Three 6 Mafia front-woman Gangsta Boo is back on the rap scene and she has a strong opinion about the current crop of female emcees, particularly controversial Oakland spitter Kreayshawn.

In a recent interview with xxlmag.com Boo gave her opinion on the White Girl Mob member and it wasn’t flattering.

“I don’t listen to Kreayshawn,” she said. “I’m really not feeling her. — I think she’s a wigger. I think she looks like she came out the movie B.A.P.S.; like the whole ghetto girl thing, I don’t know if that’s how white girls do it in Oakland. I got to meet her personally to feel her out, to understand like, ‘OK, like, this is really this girl, like she ain’t a wigger, she just her. She likes ghetto looks, she ain’t trying to be a black girl. That’s just her.’ So until I meet her I have a lil’ bitter taste in my mouth to her…To me it’s an act and it’s a gimmick but its not a funny one.”

Kreay has yet to respond.