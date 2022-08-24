Styles P “Order In The Court,” 10Percent ft. Moneybagg Yo “Major Payne” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As a trio The Lox is one of Hip-Hop’s most revered rap groups of all-time as in their heyday they dropped street banger after street banger, but even as solo artists they’ve proven to be just as potent with their pen and pads.

Styles P shows and proves that fact to be true as he comes through with his latest visuals to “Order In The Court” in which The Ghost haunts the streets of Yonkers with his crew in tow and some pitbulls on leashes just in case they have to run down some ops who get out of pocket while in the presence of a street legend.

From the concrete jungles of New York to the sticks down in the South, 10Percent gets his soldiers ready for war and for his Moneybagg Yo assisted clip to “Major Payne” takes his peoples to the woods to give them some military training they’ll need to survive the war going on outside that no man is safe from (RIP, Prodigy).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tink, Yella Beezy, and more.

STYLES P – “ORDER IN THE COURT”

10PERCENT & MONEYBAGG YO – “MAJOR PAYNE”

TINK – “I CHOOSE ME”

YELLA BEEZY – “NOT ME”

FETTY LUCIANO – “NEXT DAY”

FREDO BANG – “ADDY”

YN JAY – “LONG AS I SAVE”

BLACC ZACC – “BOWS FROM OUT WEST”