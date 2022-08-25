HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K23’ MyTeam Removes Contracts, Brings Back Seasons & Adds New Features

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam is getting some significant updates, the return of seasons, and will remove one particularly annoying feature.

NBA 2K23’s Courtside Report 5 focuses on MyTeam, the popular mode that allows players to build super teams by obtaining cards from packs and putting them against either online or AI opponents.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam boasts several updates, plus the removal of the contracts feature something fans have wanted gone from MyTeam for quite some time now.

Visual Concepts, the developer behind the popular basketball video game franchise, announced in a video that in NBA 2K23, players would no longer have to worry about contracts. Now, they can use their players in their collection how they want and as much as they like without worrying about renewing contracts.

Seasons are returning to NBA 2K23 MyTeam, which should definitely be music to NBA 2K fans’ ears. Players can expect new agendas and earn new rewards. New seasons will begin every six weeks after launch.

Another new update is Triple Threat mode is Online Co-op, where players can now team up to take on AI or online opponents to earn more cards or rewards.

Other NBA 2K23 MyTeam Updates

Unlimited: The all-new Prestige Tiers allow players that reach the top tier to start over and unlock even more rewards. Players will earn Season Points with every win or loss that helps them to advance tiers. Every win will provide a vault opening. Leaderboards are back and will show stats from friends and top players throughout the MyTEAM community. As an added bonus, a special icon will be displayed next to the names of players in the Top 10. Players can also earn a special icon for completing all possible tiers and prestiges for the Season.

Clutch Time Single Player : Jump into a single-player version of Clutch Time, a fast-paced mode with a 4-point line, to take your best starting five and compete against the AI.

: Jump into a single-player version of Clutch Time, a fast-paced mode with a 4-point line, to take your best starting five and compete against the AI. Starter Cards : Players can choose between All-Stars Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, or Joel Embiid to lead their collection. Players will get to play with their Starter Card choices in a Triple Threat game before finalizing their decision. After 10 games in any MyTEAM mode, players will earn a 90 OVR Amethyst Fred Jones card to help jumpstart their team.

: Players can choose between All-Stars Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, or Joel Embiid to lead their collection. Players will get to play with their Starter Card choices in a Triple Threat game before finalizing their decision. After 10 games in any MyTEAM mode, players will earn a 90 OVR Amethyst Fred Jones card to help jumpstart their team. Exhibitions: In Exhibitions, players can now send player cards outside of their 13-player lineup on vacation around the globe, and players will return with a special reward from their mission.

In Exhibitions, players can now send player cards outside of their 13-player lineup on vacation around the globe, and players will return with a special reward from their mission. Trophy Case: This is a new way to earn top-tier players from each franchise by completing a team’s Trophy Case. With 15 Event Cards for each NBA franchise showcasing key moments of their history, players can earn a Pink Diamond player for each team.

This is a new way to earn top-tier players from each franchise by completing a team’s Trophy Case. With 15 Event Cards for each NBA franchise showcasing key moments of their history, players can earn a Pink Diamond player for each team. MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament**: $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournaments return this year for each console generation. Reach the Emerald Tier in the new Unlimited before the first GameDay on October 15 to participate. The finalists will be brought to an in-person setting to crown the $50,000 Console Champions and the $200,000 Grand Champions.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K23 MyTEAM