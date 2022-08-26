Megan Thee Stallion Request Depositions Of Carl Crawford And J. Prince In Lawsuit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The dispute with Megan Thee Stallion and her label continues to get more tense. She is now requesting that Carl Crawford and J. Prince sit for depositions.

As per TMZ everyone’s favorite Hot Girl is playing hard ball when it comes to her paperwork with 1501 Entertainment. In the newest update of their legal saga her lawyers have asked that her CEO Carl Crawford and Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince be formally questioned. According to the celebrity gossip website the request has been granted and Prince goes up to bat first on Monday, October 24. The former Major League Baseball great is slotted for the following day on Tuesday, October 25.

The two parties have had tension for o we a year but Tina Snow officially tried to part ways when she filed a lawsuit that she has legally fulfilled her contractual obligations by delivering her two albums (Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine). Last week Prince took to social media to dispel her accusations that 1501 has held her back.

“From 1501’s earliest agreement with Megan, long before MTS was a household name; 1501 generously agreed to give Megan 40% of its PROFITS which is substantially more than the customary record royalty that a new artist receives from a record label” he wrote. He went on to also allege that her management firm Roc Nation is also guilty of getting the facts wrong. “Any attempt by MTS or RN to portray a contract that provides a new unknown artist with 40% of the label’s PROFITS as unconscionable or unfair is blatantly false and contrary to the customs or norms in the music industry.”

Megan is also seeking one million dollars in damages.