B.o.B. Speaks On Possible Joint Album With T.I.

B.o.B. Talks Joint Album With T.I.

First Eminem and Royce Da 5’9”, then Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane, and of course Watch The Throne, now could a B.o.B. and T.I. collaboration album be next?

It might be.

According to a B.o.B. interview with HipHopDx, a joint album between Tip and Bobby Ray called The Man and The Martian is definitely in talks.

“The Man and The Martian is something we’re talking about, an idea that we’re playing with,” B.o.B. explained.

“We just kinda wanna let it happen and record as we see fit.” “I feel like when me and [T.I.] get in the studio, we can organically make music and Tip actually co-produced one of the songs on my [The Adventures of Bobby Ray] album, “Fifth Dimension.” “A lot of people don’t even know that, so I have a lot of confidence that we’ll show people just how close Earth and Mars are.”

If Tip and Bob do decide to do an album together, this could be interesting to say the least.

What are your thoughts on a possible T.I. and B.o.B. album?