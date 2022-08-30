Upcoming Doc Claims Michael Jackson Used Fake IDs To Buy Drugs

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jackson would have turned 64 this past Monday (August 29) and instead of celebrating the life and legacy of the King Of Pop, folks are focusing on the entertainer’s reported struggles with drug addiction. According to an upcoming documentary, Jackson allegedly used 19 falsified ID cards to obtain drugs.

A new documentary coming next week titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson examines the passing of Jackson, who died at the age of 50 in 2009. According to widely known reports, Jackson succumbed due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death was ruled a homicide. Murray served two years of a four-year prison sentence.

The documentary turns its attention to the other doctors that allegedly supplied Jackson with drugs who were never formally charged. And in Murray’s words, Jackson used tactics to obtain drugs from him and the other doctors that administered care to the entertainer.

“Michael Jackson was a drug addict and he was a master at manipulation because I was manipulated by Michael,” Murray says in a trailer for the documentary. “I did not enable him at any time in his addiction.”

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson airs on September 6 at 8 PM ET on Fox.

—

Photo: Getty