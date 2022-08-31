Check Out The Trailer To ‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Horror Movie

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago we reported that beloved cartoon character Winnie-the-Pooh would be coming to theaters as a bloodthirsty maniac with a taste for human blood. Now we have our first official trailer for the re-imagined 60’s Disney character, in horror form.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a new take on A.A. Mine and E. H. Shepard’s cartoon character. In this case, the gentle honey-loving bear is left to his own devices in the forest after his man Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) leaves for college. Left abandoned, alone, and hungry, Winnie (Craig David Dowsett) and his Co-D, Piglet (Chris Cordell), go on a bloody rampage. Apparently, this the true nature of these wild animals—bear’s gonna bear, right?

In the trailer, we see how a group of girlfriends ascend on a cabin in the woods only to find that a bear and a pig in hillbilly attire look to make the forest great again and take out their frustration on the unsuspecting group of women. Unfortunately, Christopher Robin seems to be on the menu as well. Filled with screams, gore and nature, the trailer to Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is sure to scare up some big bucks at the box office. At least in rural America anyway.

Check out the trailer for the Rhys Waterfield directed film below and let us know if this will be on your radar when it drops later on this year.