Future Shock: 5 Artists Who Predicted The Future On Wax

Artists Who Predicted The Future

There is something spooky about someone being able to predict the future.

Whether it be something as simple as predicting the time the mailman will come or something as serious as prophesying their own death, seeing a premonition come into fruition can be a hair-raising experience.

Believe it or not, intentionally or unintentionally a few artists have gotten their Nostradamus on.

We found five artists who’ve proved that they have the ability to predict the future…or not.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »