50 Cent Questions Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV” Sales

50 Doubts Tha Carter IV Numbers Are Legit

Add 50 Cent to the number of people who are giving the side eye to Lil Wayne’s eye popping first week sales number for Tha Carter IV.

With rumors running rampant that C4’s numbers were somehow juiced up, Fif recently added his two cents to the situation.

“To be honest with you, Lil Wayne sales are a little suspect to me,” he told Global Grind. “Because it was trending 600,000 pieces that week. And they didn’t do a million copies, it was like 900,000.”

He admitted that Tha Carter III, which sold over 1 million copies in its for week, generated enough buzz to do numbers, but he had reservations about the rapper’s latest effort.