Pusha T Says He Passed On Kanye And Jay-Z’s “N*ggas In Paris” Beat

Pusha T Passed On “N*ggas In Paris” Beat

Did Pusha T have his hands on the “N*ggas In Paris” beat before Kanye and Jay-Z turned it into a smash hit?

According to Pusha’s interview with Sneeze Magazine, the Clipse rapper turned G.O.O.D. Music artist had the opportunity to use the Hit Boy produced beat but decided to pass on it.

“I tell people all the time that I don’t know if I would’ve attacked it that way which means the record might not have been as special once I got on it,” Pusha said of the “N*ggas In Paris” beat.

“‘Ye gave me beats and that was in the bunch.”

“‘Niggas in Paris’ was playful to me and I was in demonic rap mode.” “I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t want this right now,’ he was like, ‘Man, this will be a club smash,’ and I’m like, ‘Maybe, but don’t ask me to wrap my brain around that when I’m writing stuff like ‘My God,’ which is another Hit Boy beat.”

The “N*ggas In Paris” beat went on to be a standout off of Kanye and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne album and currently sits at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.