Big K.R.I.T’s ‘Live From The Underground’ Will Drop January 2012

Big K.R.I.T’s Def Jam Debut In January

Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. disappointed a lot of fans when he announced that the original release date for his Def Jam debut, Live From The Underground would be pushed back.

Now Krizzle says mark your calendar for January 2012.

The “Country Sh-t” rapper recently chopped it up with WCGI’s DJ Moon Dawg and explained that a few sample clearances and a hush-hush feature are what held up the album’s original release date, but to expect his LP at the top of the year.

“Live from the Underground will drop 2012, first quarter, next January. It originally was supposed to come out September 27th. I pushed it back because of sample clearances. I realized I’ve given away a lot of free music. It’s cool to sample anything you want when it’s free. Retail? They’re not having that,” he said.

“So reaching out to people as far as sample clearances. There’s one feature I had the opportunity to try to get on the album. It is going down and I will not say who it is. Nobody will figure this out anyways. It’s an amazing feature. It’s crazy. I produced a lot of the stuff.”

Krit also spoke on how he got the placement on T.I.’s first post prison single, “Flexing.”