Busta Rhymes Ordered To Pay $75-Thousand” For Assault

It’s time to pay up as Busta Rhymes has been ordered to pay $75-Thousand dollars for assaulting Alex Duncan from a September 13, 2003 attack.

Duncan claimed that he was assaulted at a concert in Albany, NY and drenched with water, hit with bottles and punched in the face. During the hearing yesterday, Duncan also claimed he experienced nightmares from the incident and suffered severe psychological trauma.

Duncan was originally seeking $500-Thousand from the assault. After the judgment he stated, “I wanted something to come out of it. I don’t even go to parties anymore, because there’s always someone asking, ‘What happened to that Busta Rhymes case?’ “